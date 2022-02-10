LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.86) to €63.00 ($72.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LNXSF stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

