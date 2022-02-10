Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $78.72 million and $11.08 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00105257 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.