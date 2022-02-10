Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

