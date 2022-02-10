Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

DD opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

