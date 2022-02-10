Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Envista by 148.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 209.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

