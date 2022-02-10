CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.42)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.