Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $32.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

