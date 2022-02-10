SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

