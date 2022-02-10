Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sysco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.