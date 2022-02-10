Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,001.2% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 76,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 514.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 443.2% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

