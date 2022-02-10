Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $163,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.