Atom Investors LP Buys 321 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,510 shares of company stock worth $9,584,361 over the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

