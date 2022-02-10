Equities Analysts Set Expectations for nVent Electric plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,318,000 after buying an additional 1,051,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 121,181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

