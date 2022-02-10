Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

