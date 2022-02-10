Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 188.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after buying an additional 127,896 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $174.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average of $156.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

