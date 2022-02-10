Atom Investors LP Invests $357,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,102,370 shares of company stock valued at $82,963,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.