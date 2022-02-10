Atom Investors LP Invests $357,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,102,370 shares of company stock valued at $82,963,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
