Atom Investors LP Buys New Shares in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

