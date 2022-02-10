Atom Investors LP Invests $466,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,486 shares of company stock worth $266,167. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

