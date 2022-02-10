Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

