Atom Investors LP Acquires 50,475 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 112.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

TWO opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.