Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,247 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

