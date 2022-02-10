CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $235.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.87. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. State Street Corp grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.