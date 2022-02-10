Fox Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

FOX has increased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. FOX has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.