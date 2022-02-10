Steve Wadey Purchases 58 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($206.27).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 264 ($3.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.14. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 335 ($4.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.48) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 394 ($5.33).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.