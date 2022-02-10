Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Great Elm Group worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

