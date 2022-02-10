Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

VIRT stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 in the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

