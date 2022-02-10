Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 168.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,325 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELY stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

