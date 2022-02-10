Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 869,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,325 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE ELY opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

