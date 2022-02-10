Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CubeSmart worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

