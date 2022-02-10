Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $26.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $26,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

HIBB opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

