Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $26.74 Million Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

