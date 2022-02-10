Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 274.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average of $216.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

