Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 285.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $192.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

