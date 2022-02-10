Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 104,497 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Overstock.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,654 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $112.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.