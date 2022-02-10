First Manhattan Co. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,952,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,660,000 after acquiring an additional 590,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $167.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

