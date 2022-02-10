First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.
Shares of VBR opened at $176.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.90 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
