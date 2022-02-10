First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $176.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.90 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.