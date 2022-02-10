First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,603 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $141.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

