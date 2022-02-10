Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $397,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

