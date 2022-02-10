Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

