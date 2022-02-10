Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

AGTC opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

