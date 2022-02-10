Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $441,783.85 and $18.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010239 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

