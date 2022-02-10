Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MDRX stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 430,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 266.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

