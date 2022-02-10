Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings per share of $4.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.78 and the lowest is $2.85. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.83 to $26.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

PXD stock opened at $221.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $127.13 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

