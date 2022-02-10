BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Head to Head Analysis

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -939.99% N/A -58.51% Xenetic Biosciences -511.13% -37.58% -35.03%

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BridgeBio Pharma and Xenetic Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $55.29, suggesting a potential upside of 445.22%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Xenetic Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 180.91 -$448.72 million ($3.91) -2.59 Xenetic Biosciences $440,000.00 31.34 -$10.89 million ($0.56) -1.84

Xenetic Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Xenetic Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

