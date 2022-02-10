Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

LUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.33.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.