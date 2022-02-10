Olin Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

OLN stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

