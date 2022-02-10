Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

