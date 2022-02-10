Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 31,731 shares valued at $2,016,149. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 360.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

