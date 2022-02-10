Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $421,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

