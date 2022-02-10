Invesco Ltd. Sells 366,916 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,554,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $461,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9,941.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

